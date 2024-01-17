Scandal-Tainted Lawmaker Intends to Resign If Case Over Alleged Hidden Fund Built

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yaichi Tanigawa

Liberal Democratic Party House of Representatives member Yaichi Tanigawa has told party executives that he intends to resign if the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office builds a case against him, it was learned Tuesday.

Tanigawa, who was elected from Nagasaki Constituency No. 3, allegedly received over ¥40 million kickbacks from the Abe faction — to which he belongs — in relation to the sales of the faction’s political fundraising party tickets, but did not report the money.

If Tanigawa resigns by March 15, a by-election will occur on April 28.