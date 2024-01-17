- Politics & Government
Scandal-Tainted Lawmaker Intends to Resign If Case Over Alleged Hidden Fund Built
12:33 JST, January 17, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party House of Representatives member Yaichi Tanigawa has told party executives that he intends to resign if the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office builds a case against him, it was learned Tuesday.
Tanigawa, who was elected from Nagasaki Constituency No. 3, allegedly received over ¥40 million kickbacks from the Abe faction — to which he belongs — in relation to the sales of the faction’s political fundraising party tickets, but did not report the money.
If Tanigawa resigns by March 15, a by-election will occur on April 28.
