- Politics & Government
Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te Meets with LDP Lawmaker; Expresses Hopes for Economic Cooperation
17:34 JST, [updated at 18:30 JST]
TAIPEI — Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te, 64, the current vice president from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), met in Taipei on Sunday with Keiji Furuya, a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who chairs the suprapartisan Japan-Taiwan Diet members’ consultative council, a day after Lai’s victory in the Taiwan presidential election on Saturday.
According to the DPP, Lai said he “has a deep desire for Taiwan-Japan cooperation” and expressed his intention to strengthen economic cooperation and private-sector exchanges with Japan.
Citing the semiconductor industry as an example, Lai said that he recognized the great potential for economic cooperation between Taiwan and Japan, saying that he “hopes for increased investment and trade.” Lai also said that their meeting the day after his win “symbolizes the close relationship between Taiwan and Japan.”
On the same day, Lai also met with Mitsuo Ohashi, the chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, a Japanese liaison organization to Taiwan.
Hayashi rejects China protest
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday rejected China’s protest over Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa congratulating the winner of the Taiwan presidential election.
“Taiwan is an extremely significant partner that shares basic values [with Japan] and is an important friend,” Hayashi said at a press conference on Monday.
The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo issued a statement on Sunday, protesting Kamikawa’s statement as interference in internal affairs.
Hayashi said Japan will work to further deepen cooperation and exchange between Japan and Taiwan.
“I hope issues related to Taiwan will be solved peacefully through dialogue,” the chief cabinet secretary said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
Move to Let Foreign Trainees Change Jobs Sooner Sets Japan Govt, LDP at Odds
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S. Ship Salvages Wreckage Believed to Be Part of Crashed Osprey
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. TV Commercials to Promote Japan Scallops
- BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities