Japan, Canada Foreign Chiefs Reaffirm Cooperation
12:28 JST, January 14, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, have reaffirmed their countries’ cooperation to strengthen energy security and supply chains for key minerals, in an effort to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
At their meeting in the Canadian city of Montreal on Saturday, Kamikawa and Joly also discussed the situation in East Asia, including Taiwan, where the ruling party candidate won Saturday’s presidential election.
Referring to her recent visit to Ukraine, Kamikawa said Japan will take the initiative to show solidarity with Ukraine.
The Japanese minister also said that her country will continue to work closely with like-minded countries, including Canada, to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading to other parts of the Middle East.
Kamikawa and Joly agreed to cooperate closely on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.
