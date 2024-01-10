Work for Ground Improvement Resumes Near U.S. Okinawa Base

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A barge is seen in the Oura Bay area.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced at a press conference Wednesday that construction was to resume on the day in the planned reclamation area on the Oura Bay side of the U.S. military’s Camp Schwab in Okinawa Prefecture.

The work is part of efforts to relocate the functions of the U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture to the Henoko coastal area of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture. Soft ground was discovered on the Oura Bay side.

Just after noon on Wednesday, stones were seen being unloaded from a barge carrying materials.

Installation of a storage yard for materials needed to construct a breakwater was originally scheduled to begin Thursday, but the schedule was moved up.