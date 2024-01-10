- Politics & Government
Japan to Cooperate with Central Asia in Decarbonization
12:22 JST, January 10, 2024
Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has signed memorandums of cooperation in the area of decarbonization with the governments of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Under the deal, inked Tuesday, Japan will supply renewable energy and energy-saving technologies to the two Central Asian countries, both heavily dependent on thermal power generation.
On the same day, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito held online meetings with the energy ministers of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
“The role of Central Asia will increase toward the realization of carbon neutrality,” Saito told his Uzbek counterpart. “We want to strengthen our ties to promote energy transition and industrial development.”
The ministry is expected to sign similar documents with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, mainly to help companies cooperate in projects to build wind power facilities and improve the efficiency of old thermal power plants.
Central Asia, rich in natural gas and other mineral resources, has deep ties with China and Russia. Tokyo aims to strengthen its relations with the region through cooperation in the area of decarbonization.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
TB Tests to be Mandated for Some Visitors from 6 Nations; Japan Aims to Maintain its Low Incidence of the Disease
-
Move to Let Foreign Trainees Change Jobs Sooner Sets Japan Govt, LDP at Odds
-
U.S. Ship Salvages Wreckage Believed to Be Part of Crashed Osprey
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway