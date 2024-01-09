- Politics & Government
Foreign Minister Kamikawa tells Zelenskyy of Her Intention to Contribute to Ukraine’s “Peace Formula”
16:49 JST, January 9, 2024
KYIV — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Japan’s intention to contribute to discussions of the “peace formula” proposed by Ukraine, which is suffering Russian aggression, in Kyiv on Sunday, she told reporters.
During her hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, Kamikawa explained that Japan will co-chair the working group on radiation and nuclear safety, one of the 10 items in the peace formula. Zelenskyy requested Japan’s cooperation in reaching out to countries concerned.
According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Zelenskyy conveyed his condolences to the victims of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake during the meeting, and Kamikawa expressed her gratitude.
“The like-minded countries need to show solidarity by continuing giving strong support for Ukraine,” Kamikawa stressed to reporters after the meeting. Through her visits to Finland, Sweden, the United States, Germany, and other countries through Jan. 18, Kamikawa intends to call for continued support amid “support fatigue” by Western countries due to the prolonged aggression by Russia.
Zelenskyy appreciates Japan’s support
After meeting with Kamikawa on Sunday, Zelenskyy said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that “Japan is a very important and powerful partner of ours.” In the post, Zelenskyy thanked Japan for its economic and humanitarian assistance, saying, “I am grateful for the level of cooperation we achieved — a true strategic partnership.”
In connection with Kamikawa’s visit, Ukrainian media focused on Japan’s contribution of about $37 million to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization trust fund to help provide Ukraine with drone detection systems and other equipment.
