Japan Prime Minister Expresses Regret over Lawmaker’s Arrest, Vows to Restore Trust in Politics

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enters the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that the arrest of Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda in connection with suspected violations of the Political Funds Control Law was a “matter of great regret.”

Ikeda belongs to the Abe faction of the LDP.

“It is a matter of great regret and I take it very seriously,” Kishida said to members of the press at the Prime Minister’s Office. “The party must work with a strong sense of crisis to restore trust in politics.”