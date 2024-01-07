Home>Politics>Politics & Government
  • Politics & Government

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to Meet with Ukrainian Counterpart in Kyiv on Sunday to Convey Japan’s Policy to Strengthen Support for Ukraine

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoko Kamikawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:59 JST, January 7, 2024

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is expected to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and others in Kyiv on Sunday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s announcement on the day.

This is the second time visit to Ukraine by a Japanese foreign minister since the Russian aggression of Ukraine in February 2022.

During the meeting, Kamikawa is expected to convey the Japanese government’s policy to strengthen support for Ukraine through cooperation between public and private sectors.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING