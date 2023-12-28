- Politics & Government
Kishida Emphasizes Willingness to Improve Japan-South Korea Relations
13:59 JST, December 28, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized his willingness to promote efforts to improve Japan-South Korea relations during a meeting with Kim Jin-pyo, the speaker of the South Korean national assembly, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.
“Communication between lawmakers is no doubt the strong backbone of bilateral relations,” Kishida said, expressing his respect for Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union and other organizations for working to promote Japan-South Korea relations.
During the meeting, Kishida also mentioned that he held seven meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this year.
“I will work to promote efforts so that people from both countries can feel the relationship between Japan and South Korea improving,” Kishida said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
TB Tests to be Mandated for Some Visitors from 6 Nations; Japan Aims to Maintain its Low Incidence of the Disease
-
Resumption of Gaza Fighting Blurs Kishida’s Visit to Middle East
-
Move to Let Foreign Trainees Change Jobs Sooner Sets Japan Govt, LDP at Odds
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic