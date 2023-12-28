Kishida Emphasizes Willingness to Improve Japan-South Korea Relations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hands with Kim Jin-pyo, the speaker of the South Korean national assembly, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized his willingness to promote efforts to improve Japan-South Korea relations during a meeting with Kim Jin-pyo, the speaker of the South Korean national assembly, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

“Communication between lawmakers is no doubt the strong backbone of bilateral relations,” Kishida said, expressing his respect for Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union and other organizations for working to promote Japan-South Korea relations.

During the meeting, Kishida also mentioned that he held seven meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this year.

“I will work to promote efforts so that people from both countries can feel the relationship between Japan and South Korea improving,” Kishida said.