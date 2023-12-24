- Politics & Government
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Plans to Visit North American, European Countries in January
16:58 JST, December 24, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has begun coordination for her visits to several countries, including the United States, Canada, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands in January.
In the United States, Kamikawa will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington ahead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official visit planned in spring. At the meeting, Kamikawa plans to discuss opinions about international situations in Asia, the Middle East and Ukraine, among others to prepare for Kishida’s visit.
After taking the post of foreign minister in September, she visited New York and San Francisco to attend international conferences. But this will be her first visit to Washington.
In the northern European countries, Kamikawa will discuss the use of sea routes and the development of natural resources in the Arctic Sea. In the Arctic Sea, ice has been melting due to global warming, and thus international competition is intensifying over the exploration of new sea routes and other concerns. Kamikawa is believed to be planning to clarify the Japanese government’s stance about the issues in the countries she visits.
In the Netherlands, Kamikawa will visit the Hague, where the International Criminal Court that handles war crimes is located. Kamikawa will likely emphasize the importance of maintaining and strengthening international order based on the rule of law.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
Japan Needs to Spend ¥84 Billion for 2025 Osaka Expo on Top of ¥235 Billion for Construction
-
Taro Kono Cautioned for Using Smartphone at Upper House Committee; Digital Minister Tried to Answer CDPJ Member
-
Resumption of Gaza Fighting Blurs Kishida’s Visit to Middle East
-
EU, South Korea Move to Domestic Cloud Providers, Seeking Tighter Security
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’