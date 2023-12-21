Tokyo Prosecutors Request Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno to Answer Questions Over Kickback Scandal

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has requested that former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and other Abe faction executives voluntarily answer questions in connection with the Liberal Democratic Party’s political fundraising party scandal, according to sources.

Matsuno served as secretary general of the faction.

The investigation squad is likely to carefully examine whether the faction’s executives were involved in underreporting income from fundraising parties in political funds reports after giving kickbacks to the faction’s lawmakers.