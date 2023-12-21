- Politics & Government
Tokyo Prosecutors Request Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno to Answer Questions Over Kickback Scandal
14:19 JST, December 21, 2023
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has requested that former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and other Abe faction executives voluntarily answer questions in connection with the Liberal Democratic Party’s political fundraising party scandal, according to sources.
Matsuno served as secretary general of the faction.
The investigation squad is likely to carefully examine whether the faction’s executives were involved in underreporting income from fundraising parties in political funds reports after giving kickbacks to the faction’s lawmakers.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
-
Japan Needs to Spend ¥84 Billion for 2025 Osaka Expo on Top of ¥235 Billion for Construction
-
Taro Kono Cautioned for Using Smartphone at Upper House Committee; Digital Minister Tried to Answer CDPJ Member
-
Resumption of Gaza Fighting Blurs Kishida’s Visit to Middle East
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’