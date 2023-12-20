- Politics & Government
G-7 Foreign Ministers Slam N. Korea over ICBM Launch
11:05 JST, December 20, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers have released a statement condemning in the strongest terms North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Monday.
“North Korea continues to advance its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and to escalate its destabilizing activities,” the statement released Tuesday read, urging the East Asian country to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.
The G-7 ministers reiterated their strong condemnation of North Korea’s arms transfers to Russia, which they said violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.
They called for compliance with the resolutions and requested Pyongyang to accept the offers of “dialogue without preconditions” made by Japan, the United States and South Korea.
A North Korean state media report said that the ballistic missile launched Monday was a Hwasong-18 ICBM.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
-
Japan Needs to Spend ¥84 Billion for 2025 Osaka Expo on Top of ¥235 Billion for Construction
-
Taro Kono Cautioned for Using Smartphone at Upper House Committee; Digital Minister Tried to Answer CDPJ Member
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland