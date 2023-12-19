Japan, Brunei Foreign Ministers Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Energy and Maritime Security

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa meets with Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo on Monday.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Brunei’s second foreign minister Erywan Yusof, who visited Japan for the Commemorative Summit of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), agreed on Monday to strengthen their countries’ relations in areas such as energy and maritime security.

Kamikawa and Erywan also shared their view on North Korea’s ballistic missile launch that “It is important for the international community to uphold international law and to work together in dealing with North Korea.”

During the ASEAN Summit, Kamikawa also met separately with the foreign ministers of Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia, and agreed to deepen cooperation between them.