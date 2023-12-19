- Politics & Government
Japan, Brunei Foreign Ministers Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Energy and Maritime Security
14:54 JST, December 19, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Brunei’s second foreign minister Erywan Yusof, who visited Japan for the Commemorative Summit of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), agreed on Monday to strengthen their countries’ relations in areas such as energy and maritime security.
Kamikawa and Erywan also shared their view on North Korea’s ballistic missile launch that “It is important for the international community to uphold international law and to work together in dealing with North Korea.”
During the ASEAN Summit, Kamikawa also met separately with the foreign ministers of Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia, and agreed to deepen cooperation between them.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
-
Japan Needs to Spend ¥84 Billion for 2025 Osaka Expo on Top of ¥235 Billion for Construction
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland