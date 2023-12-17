- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan PM Kishida Mourns Death of Kuwait’s Emir
11:38 JST, December 17, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday mourned the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
“We cannot help but be deeply saddened” by the passing of the Kuwait leader, Kishida said in a statement.
“I extend our deepest condolences” to the government of Kuwait and the people of the country, he added.
Sheikh Nawaf played an important role in building close relationships with other countries and worked to achieve peace and stability in the Gulf region and the Middle East, Kishida noted.
The passing of Sheikh Nawaf is “a great loss” for not only the people of Kuwait but also the international community, Kishida said.
Sheikh Nawaf has died at the age of 86, Kuwait’s state media reported Saturday.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
-
Religious Group Soka Gakkai Has Strong Influence in Japan’s Political Landscape; Group Carries Significant Voter Influence
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)