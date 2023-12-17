Japan PM Kishida Mourns Death of Kuwait’s Emir

FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, 13 December 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday mourned the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“We cannot help but be deeply saddened” by the passing of the Kuwait leader, Kishida said in a statement.

“I extend our deepest condolences” to the government of Kuwait and the people of the country, he added.

Sheikh Nawaf played an important role in building close relationships with other countries and worked to achieve peace and stability in the Gulf region and the Middle East, Kishida noted.

The passing of Sheikh Nawaf is “a great loss” for not only the people of Kuwait but also the international community, Kishida said.

Sheikh Nawaf has died at the age of 86, Kuwait’s state media reported Saturday.