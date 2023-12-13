Japan’s CDPJ to Cancel Political Fundraising Party in Light of LDP Kickback Scandal

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Secretary General Katsuya Okada speaks to reporters at a press conference in September.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Secretary General Katsuya Okada said Tuesday that the party will cancel its political fundraising party scheduled for May next year.

The decision was made in response to the scandal that recently came to light regarding the kickbacks allegedly received by some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe faction.

“Given the current situation, it’s better to not make any concrete plans [for a fundraising party] at this time,” Okada said at a press conference on the day.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who is coleader of Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), told reporters on Tuesday that scrapping the annual political fundraising party, which is held by the regional political party Osaka Ishin, is an option.