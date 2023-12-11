Opposition Plans to Submit No-confidence Against Kishida Cabinet

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kenta Izumi, the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit to the House of Representatives on Tuesday a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The motion is expected to be rejected by the ruling bloc, which has a majority in the lower house.

The CDPJ aims to demonstrate its confrontational stance with the Cabinet in light of the scandal over funding of political factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.