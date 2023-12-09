Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Hirokazu Matsuno to Be Replaced; Top Japan Spokesperson Suspected of Receiving Kickbacks from Political Fundraisers

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hirokazu Matsuno

The Yomiuri Shimbun

5:30 JST, December 9, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno due to suspicion of receiving off-the-books kickbacks from political party fundraising revenue, it has been learned.

