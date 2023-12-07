Kishida to Leave Own LDP Faction amid Funds Scandal

Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2023.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to step down as head of his own faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and leave the faction amid a political funds scandal involving LDP factions, informed sources said Thursday.

The prime minister apparently believes that it is necessary for him to distance himself from LDP factions in order to regain trust amid growing public criticism over alleged slush funds amassed through fundraising parties organized by LDP factions.

It is customary for prime ministers from the LDP to leave their LDP factions when they take office, but Kishida has remained head of his faction.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has accused Kishida, president of the LDP, of “perpetuating factional politics.”