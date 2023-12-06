- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Enacts Legislation to Lift Ban on Cannabis-Derived Drugs
12:26 JST, December 6, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s parliament enacted legislation on Wednesday to revise the cannabis control law to lift a ban on the use of medicines containing cannabis-derived substances.
The House of Councillors, the parliament’s upper chamber, approved the legislation with support mainly from the ruling coalition.
The legislative change comes as calls have been growing in Japan to enable the use of a medicine for treatment of intractable epilepsy that contains a cannabis-derived substance called cannabidiol.
Meanwhile, the revised law imposes a ban on narcotic use of cannabis and makes offenders punishable with an imprisonment of up to seven years.
The move comes in response to increased cannabis possession in the country, mainly in younger generations. Those who possess cannabis are punishable with an imprisonment of up to seven years under the revised law, up from five years.
Tetrahydrocannabinol, a hallucinogenic component of cannabis plants, will be placed under regulation as narcotics under the narcotics control law.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
- BOJ Member Sought Tweak in Easing
- Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)