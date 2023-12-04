Kishida Asks Iran to Cooperate with Influence on Groups in Gaza and Yemen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returns from the United Arab Emirates at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday.

DUBAI ― Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a telephone conversation Saturday night in the United Arab Emirates, asked Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for cooperation in the expeditious release of a Japanese company ship captured in the Red Sea.

During the 40-minute conversation, Kishida denounced Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi militants’ seizure last month of a ship operated by a Japanese company. He requested that Iran, which has influence with the Houthis, push for the release of the captured ship.

Regarding the resumed fighting between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, Kishida said, “It is important to return to the (truce) agreement and calm the situation down.” Kishida stressed the need to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza Strip and urged Iran to play an active role in the release of hostages captured by Hamas.

Raisi explained Iran’s position, and the two leaders agreed to continue communication.