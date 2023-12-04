- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Asks Iran to Cooperate with Influence on Groups in Gaza and Yemen
13:03 JST, December 4, 2023
DUBAI ― Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a telephone conversation Saturday night in the United Arab Emirates, asked Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for cooperation in the expeditious release of a Japanese company ship captured in the Red Sea.
During the 40-minute conversation, Kishida denounced Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi militants’ seizure last month of a ship operated by a Japanese company. He requested that Iran, which has influence with the Houthis, push for the release of the captured ship.
Regarding the resumed fighting between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, Kishida said, “It is important to return to the (truce) agreement and calm the situation down.” Kishida stressed the need to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza Strip and urged Iran to play an active role in the release of hostages captured by Hamas.
Raisi explained Iran’s position, and the two leaders agreed to continue communication.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace