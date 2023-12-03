- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Intends To Address Alleged Off-the-book Funds Within Liberal Democratic Party
16:45 JST, December 3, 2023
DUBAI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed Saturday his intention to address off-the-book funds within the Liberal Democratic Party after suspicions surfaced that its Abe faction had improperly returned part of the proceeds of ticket sales for fundraising events to its members.
The prime minister answered questions from reporters during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, saying: “It is regrettable that there are doubts about the activities of policy groups. The party will also consider responding to it.”
Kishida said that he has already asked each faction, via LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, to provide a detailed explanation addressing underreported income from party ticket sales.
“I must continue to make each faction deal with it properly,” Kishida said.
Regarding the possibility that his own faction keeps such money hidden, Kishida denied it, saying, “I’m not aware of any problems.”
