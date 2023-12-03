Japan May Provide Up to 230 M. Dollars in Aid to Egypt

COP28/Mahmoud Khaled/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that his country will consider offering up to $230 million in financial assistance to Egypt, which faces the fallout of the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Kishida showed the assistance plan at a working dinner with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Dubai. Egypt is seeing a decrease in the number of tourists amid the Israel-Hamas fighting.

Touching on Egypt’s contributions to the delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, Kishida expressed his respect to the country, which is playing a very important role.

The envisioned financial assistance to Egypt partly reflects expectations for further contributions from the country, according to an official of Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Kishida also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They exchanged views on the Palestinian situation.

Kishida is visiting Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, which started Friday.