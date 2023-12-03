- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, France Draw Up Road Map for Security Cooperation
11:57 JST, December 3, 2023
Dubai (Jiji Press)—The Japanese and French governments have drawn up a new road map aimed at promoting the two countries’ collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in the security field.
The road map was announced in line with a phone conversation between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron, held on Saturday during the Japanese leader’s stay in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
The road map says that Japan and France strongly oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force. The two countries will shortly hold a meeting of a bilateral task force on economic security, according to the road map.
Earlier on Saturday, Kishida held phone talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Kishida denounced the seizure of a ship operated by a Japanese company by Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi militants in the Red Sea last month.
He asked Raisi to urge the Houthis to release crew members of the ship early and exercise restraint.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, amid the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Raisi explained his country’s stance on the matter.
Kishida and Raisi also exchanged views on the issue of Iran’s nuclear development.A French national flag flies above the entrance of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 13, 2023. Stephanie Lecocq
