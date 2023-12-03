- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan to Support Scallop Shelling Operations in Vietnam, Exportation to U.S. After China’s Seafood Import Ban
2:00 JST, December 3, 2023
The government announced Friday that it will support scallop shelling operations in countries other than China. The aim is to increase exports of Japanese scallops to the United States, as exports have been affected by China’s ban on seafood imports from Japan.
Japanese scallops had largely been shelled in China, but the government will seek businesses that want to conduct operations in Vietnam and establish a new export route.
In the next few weeks, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry will start to seek businesses that want to take on-site tours or have business negotiations in Vietnam. So far, the government has inspected processing facilities in the country that meet sanitary and other standards for export to the United States.
According to the ministry, out of the 143,000 tons of scallops exported to China in 2022, 96,000 tons were frozen, unshelled scallops. These scallops were shelled and consumed in China, although about 30,000 to 40,000 tons of them are estimated to have been exported to the United States. Japanese exporters need to find shelling facilities at home and abroad that can replace those in China.
Fisheries Minister Ichiro Miyashita met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Friday. They confirmed that the two countries will deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, forestry and fishery.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible