- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Call for Cooperation in Decarbonization at Dubai COP28
12:21 JST, November 30, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver a speech at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai on Friday, where he is expected to call for cooperation among participating countries in realizing a decarbonized society.
Kishida will depart Haneda Airport on a government jet on Thursday to attend the COP28, which starts Thursday.
At a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Wednesday, Kishida said COP28 “…will be a test for countries on how to address three challenges — decarbonization, economic growth and geopolitical energy security.”
Coordination is currently underway to hold a meeting between the PM and leaders of the Middle East, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the situation in the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza.
Kishida is scheduled to return to Japan on Sunday.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace