Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Call for Cooperation in Decarbonization at Dubai COP28

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver a speech at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai on Friday, where he is expected to call for cooperation among participating countries in realizing a decarbonized society.

Kishida will depart Haneda Airport on a government jet on Thursday to attend the COP28, which starts Thursday.

At a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Wednesday, Kishida said COP28 “…will be a test for countries on how to address three challenges — decarbonization, economic growth and geopolitical energy security.”

Coordination is currently underway to hold a meeting between the PM and leaders of the Middle East, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the situation in the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza.

Kishida is scheduled to return to Japan on Sunday.