- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
House of Councillors eliminates stenographers as part of digitization, paperless initiatives
21:22 JST, November 28, 2023
During the director’s meeting of the House of Councillors Steering Committee, both the ruling and opposition parties on Tuesday decided to end the use of stenographers.
Stenographers record speeches made in the chamber while sitting in front of the podium.
As part of the digitization and paperless initiatives in the chamber, the provisional reports of meeting minutes distributed to each member will now be shared on a dedicated website for members.
