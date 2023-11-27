- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Taro Kono Cautioned for Using Smartphone at Upper House Committee; Digital Minister Tried to Answer CDPJ Member
21:12 JST, November 27, 2023
Digital minister Taro Kono was cautioned when he tried to answer a question using his smartphone at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors on Monday. According to the upper house secretariat, the use of a smartphone is not permitted at the house’s committee meetings.
Kono pulled out his smartphone from his suit pocket, saying, “Let me check,” after he was asked by a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan about who the foreign minister was in March 2019. Shinsuke Suematsu, the committee’s chairperson, cautioned Kono and said that he should refrain from using his phone. Kono accepted the caution and put the phone away.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question