Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda

AP file photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco in November.

The Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter of condolence to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the death of Daisaku Ikeda, the late honorary president of lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai.

The letter, dated Nov. 23, also praised Ikeda’s contributions to Japan-China relations, saying “Together with Prime Minister Kishida, I want to promote the development of Japan-China relations.”