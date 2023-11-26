- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
11:47 JST, November 26, 2023
The Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter of condolence to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the death of Daisaku Ikeda, the late honorary president of lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai.
The letter, dated Nov. 23, also praised Ikeda’s contributions to Japan-China relations, saying “Together with Prime Minister Kishida, I want to promote the development of Japan-China relations.”
