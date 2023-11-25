- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Nationwide Survey Shows 68% of People Trust Traditional Mass Media in Japan
14:23 JST, November 25, 2023
The percentage of people in the nation who said that they trust mass media, such as newspapers and television, is 68%, according to a survey conducted by SmartNews Media Research Institute.
The institute released the results of its survey of national mass media on Friday, analyzing the situation in Japan over the division of society caused by differences in political positions and other factors.
There was almost no difference between the conservative and liberal groups among those who said they trust mass media in Japan, according to the survey. This highlighted a difference from the United States, where levels of trust in mass media vary greatly by political party.
The nationwide survey was conducted by mail in March, among 4,460 men and women aged 18-79, with 1,901 respondents, for a response rate of 43%.
When asked whether they trust mass media in terms of covering the news adequately, accurately and fairly, 69% of conservatives, 67% of liberals and 70% of those in the middle said they trust the media.
In the United States, 70% of Democratic supporters said they trusted the media in response to a similar question, while only 14% of Republican supporters said the same, according to a poll conducted in September 2022 by Gallup, a U.S. public opinion research firm.
“The decline in the quality of media coverage in Japan is less conspicuous compared to the United States. The results also showed that the public, the recipients of information, are not as divided in their political positions as in the United States,” said Prof. Tetsuro Kobayashi of Waseda University who specializes in social psychology. “These factors were reflected in the results.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Future World Order: Industrial Policies / Japan’s Efforts to Nurture Personnel Related to Semiconductors Focus on ‘Colleges of Technology’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question