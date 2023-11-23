Komeito Yamaguchi Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang in Beijing

Photo by Ichiro Ohara / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday.

BEIJING — Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday during his visit to China.

Speaking about the discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Wang, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, asked Yamaguchi to make opportunities for China to monitor [seawater and fish], according to Yamaguchi, who spoke to reporters after the meeting.