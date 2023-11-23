- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Komeito Yamaguchi Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang in Beijing
17:19 JST, November 23, 2023
BEIJING — Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday during his visit to China.
Speaking about the discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Wang, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, asked Yamaguchi to make opportunities for China to monitor [seawater and fish], according to Yamaguchi, who spoke to reporters after the meeting.
