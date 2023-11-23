- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Orders Talks on Allowing Gasoline Tax Cut
15:35 JST, November 23, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday ordered his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to hold talks with two other parties on the possibility of a temporary cut in gasoline tax.
Kishida instructed LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda to hold talks with his counterparts from Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People on the possibility of lifting the freeze on the so-called trigger clause to enable the tax cut.
The instruction came after DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki demanded the lifting of the freeze at a parliamentary meeting earlier on Wednesday. Tamaki sought to remove the freeze after subsidies aimed at curbing prices for oil for fuel expire at the end of April next year.
In response, Kishida said that the ruling coalition and the DPFP will consider the possibility of lifting the freeze.
Hagiuda told reporters after receiving the instruction from Kishida that he is willing to consider a wide range of options that can replace the subsidies.
Some government and ruling coalition officials remain cautious about removing the freeze on the trigger clause. The three parties failed to reach agreement on the matter when they previously discussed it in March last year.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Future World Order: Industrial Policies / Japan’s Efforts to Nurture Personnel Related to Semiconductors Focus on ‘Colleges of Technology’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)