- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan to Impose Tax on Units of Foreign Firms with Low Burden
14:55 JST, November 22, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japanese government and ruling coalition will consider legislation to impose a tax on subsidiaries of multinational companies based in low-tax countries, it was learned Tuesday.
Japan will strengthen measures against tax evasion by non-Japanese companies based in tax havens or countries with low tax rates, after some 140 countries and regions, including member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, agreed in 2021 to set the minimum corporate tax rate at 15 pct.
According to people familiar with the matter, the planned legislation for fiscal 2024 tax reform is expected to cover multinational companies with sales of at least €750 million. Their Japanese subsidiaries would be taxed until their tax burden grows to match the least necessary level.
Through this fiscal year’s tax system reform, a Japan-based company with an overseas subsidiary paying a corporate tax of less than 15 pct became required to make up the difference.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Future World Order: Industrial Policies / Japan’s Efforts to Nurture Personnel Related to Semiconductors Focus on ‘Colleges of Technology’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)