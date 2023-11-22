- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Plans Ukraine Exhibition at 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo; Ideas Include Displaying Messages Encouraging Ukraine
13:00 JST, November 22, 2023
The government is planning to run a Ukraine-related exhibition at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on behalf of the country which has been subjected to Russian aggression, government sources have said.
It aims to show solidarity with Ukraine at the international event.
The government has been calling for Ukraine to exhibit at the expo even after the number of participating countries and regions exceeded the target of 150 in March. As Ukraine’s participation looks unlikely due to the prolonged aggression by Russia, the Japanese government has decided that alternative measures are necessary.
The government will work with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the operating body of the expo, and other organizations to finalize the details of the exhibit. A proposal has been made to display messages of encouragement for Ukraine, with the expo’s theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” in mind.
