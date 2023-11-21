Japan, Kyrgyz Republic Agree to Maintain International Order

Jiji Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zaparov shake hands after exchanging documents at a signing ceremony Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Monday agreed to cooperate in maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

In their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also shared the view that actions based on principles of international law are necessary for peace and stability in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Kyrgyz Republic and other Central Asian countries “are increasingly becoming important geopolitically, and there is an urgent need to further strengthen cooperation,” Kishida told a joint news conference Zhaparov after the meeting.

Kishida also said that Japan and five Central Asian countries will hold a summit meeting next year.

The two leaders signed a joint statement calling for bolstering cooperation in human resources development and carbon reductions.

Zhaparov said that he is pleased to see his Japan visit have a positive impact on both countries.