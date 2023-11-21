- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
¥13 Trillion Draft Extra Budget Sent to Diet
10:59 JST, November 21, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government on Monday submitted to the Diet a draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 calling for about ¥13.2 trillion in general-account spending to mainly finance an economic package.
The government aims to have the budget enacted by the end of the current extraordinary session of the Diet set for Dec. 13.
Of the total spending, about ¥13.13 trillion will go to the economic package, which was adopted by the government earlier this month.
