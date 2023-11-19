- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan PM Kishida Meets Taiwan’s APEC Representative
17:35 JST, November 19, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Morris Chang, who attended an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco as Taiwan’s representative, in the U.S. city on Friday.
Kishida told Chang that Japan wants to deepen cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan in extensive areas including economy.
The prime minister also mentioned the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Chang, who is the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, the world’s leading semiconductor contract manufacturer, showed expectations for the reinforcement of Japan-Taiwan relations.
