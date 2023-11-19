- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
75％ of Senior Univ. Students Secure Jobs
11:07 JST, November 19, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Nearly 75% of university students set to graduate in Japan next spring have secured jobs, the labor and education ministries said Friday.
As of Oct. 1, 74.8% of job-hunting students had received informal job offers, with the employment offer rate for spring graduates up 0.7 percentage point from a year earlier.
The rate grew for the third year in a row on the back of the Japanese economy recovering from the COVID crisis and workforce shortages getting severer, people familiar with the situation said.
A labor ministry official said companies are showing a “high level” of hiring interest, although the figure was still lower than the 76.8% marked in pre-pandemic October 2019.
