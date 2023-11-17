- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida, Xi Reaffirm “Mutually Beneficial Relationship”
13:19 JST, November 17, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.
After the meeting Kishida told reporters that the two leaders reaffirmed “the promotion of a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests.”
Kishida and Xi held talks for the first time in about a year, last meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok in November last year.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap