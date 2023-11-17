Kishida, Xi Reaffirm “Mutually Beneficial Relationship”

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

After the meeting Kishida told reporters that the two leaders reaffirmed “the promotion of a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests.”

Kishida and Xi held talks for the first time in about a year, last meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok in November last year.