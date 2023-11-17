Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida, Xi begin talks in San Francisco

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, are seen in San Francisco on Thursday.

By Koichiro Ashikaga / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

11:27 JST, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is visiting the United States, began face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Thursday.

Kishida is expected to demand the immediate removal of China’s ban on imports of Japanese marine products over the ocean release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power.

