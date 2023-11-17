Kishida, Xi begin talks in San Francisco

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, are seen in San Francisco on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is visiting the United States, began face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Thursday.

Kishida is expected to demand the immediate removal of China’s ban on imports of Japanese marine products over the ocean release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power.