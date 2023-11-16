Kishida, Xi Expected to Hold Talks in U.S.; Reaffirm Mutually Beneficial Relationship

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves for the United States at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

Arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reaffirm a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests” during their scheduled meeting on Thursday, according to sources.

Tokyo and Beijing are coordinating Japan-China talks which are to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the United States.

Specifically, they will likely agree on continued dialogue on matters of conflict such as security and China’s suspension of imports of Japanese marine products, while advancing cooperation on common issues such as economic challenges and climate change.

Kishida left for San Francisco on Wednesday evening to attend the APEC meeting.

“We will make mutual efforts to maintain constructive and stable relations between Japan and China,” he said prior to his departure. “We will foster communication in various ways.”

According to sources, Beijing is seeking to reconfirm its mutually beneficial relationship with Tokyo at the meeting. Japan’s National Security Strategy — revised in December — identifies China’s military developments as the “greatest strategic challenge,” although Japan maintains its position of the value of a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests.

This relationship was proposed by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe together with then President Hu Jintao during his visit to China in 2006 and was included in a 2008 joint statement.