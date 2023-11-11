Yamaguchi Plans to Visit China This Month

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi plans to visit Beijing for two days from Nov. 22 for talks with key Chinese officials, sources said Friday.

There has been a proposal from the Chinese side for the visit, according to the sources.

The head of the junior party in Japan’s ruling coalition had initially planned to visit China in August, but postponed it at the last minute after being told by the Chinese side that the timing was not good, in the wake of the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.