Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Board: ¥58 Bil. in Tax Money Wasted in FY22

Jiji Press

17:11 JST, November 8, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government wasted ¥58.02 billion in taxpayer money on 344 projects in fiscal 2022, which ended in March this year, the Board of Audit said in a report Tuesday.

Both the amount and the number of cases were higher than the previous year, partly because the board was able to conduct more on-site inspections as the COVID-19 crisis receded.

The wasteful spending cases included 285 “malicious” cases, including law violations, that involved ¥9.76 billion.

Wasteful spending related to the pandemic totaled some ¥22.02 billion in 93 cases, including one in which face masks purchased by a local government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were stored unused.

In another pandemic-related case, an excessive subsidy was provided for the introduction of medical equipment.

The largest amount of taxpayer money wasted in a single case was some ¥13.45 billion in a project by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry in which screenings were conducted improperly over a subsidy for rice farmers who switched to growing other crops, such as wheat and soybeans.

The largest wasteful spender among government bodies was the same ministry, at ¥19.7 billion, followed by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, at ¥15.08 billion, and the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, at ¥6.06 billion.

The report also pointed to a malicious case involving ¥19.14 million in which the agriculture ministry created improper contracts over the procurement of domestically produced pork served at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Village in 2021.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING