Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Japan Prime Minister Discusses Gaza Crisis with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:48 JST, November 8, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday during Blinken’s visit to Japan. Kishida and Blinken discussed concrete measures to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip over the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, as well as a temporary suspension of fighting for humanitarian purposes.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also met with Blinken at the Foreign Ministry. They agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the Middle East.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING