G7 Foreign Ministers to Meet in Tokyo to Discuss Middle East, Russia, China

Courtesy of the Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday in Amman.

Group of Seven foreign ministers will meet in Tokyo on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss responses to the Gaza crisis, Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine, and China’s increasingly hegemonic moves. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers since Hamas militant group launched a cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

This is also the seventh G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting this year hosted by Japan, which currently holds the group’s presidency. The meetings have been held more frequently in recent years in response to rising global tensions. The Tokyo meeting, to be chaired by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, will be the second meeting held in Japan, following one in April in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. Besides U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, foreign ministers for Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada and a representative of the European Union will also attend the meeting from Tuesday.

At a working dinner on Tuesday, the ministers are expected to mainly discuss the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Hamas. Likely topics on the agenda include specific measures to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, a temporary pause to fighting for humanitarian purposes, and a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine would exist as separate states.

Prior to the meeting, Kamikawa visited Israel and the Palestinian territory of the West Bank on Friday, and told reporters, “Based on my visit to the Middle East, I would like to lead a frank and in-depth exchange of views among G7 foreign ministers.”

On Wednesday, the ministers are expected to exchange views on the situation in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region, including China and North Korea. It has been pointed out that some Western countries seem to be experiencing fatigue in supporting Ukraine. “We would like to lead the G7 discussion, calling for unity in support of Ukraine, even as tensions in the Middle East are rising,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Monday.

At an expanded meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries will be invited to participate online. The G7 foreign ministers intend to show their willingness to cooperate with the five countries in fields such as economic development to counter China and Russia, which have great sway in the region.