- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Govt to Use AI to Combat Coastal Erosion from Fiscal 2024; AI to Use Satellite, Drone Images to Aid Disaster Prevention Efforts
21:00 JST, November 7, 2023
With the aim of preventing coastal erosion throughout Japan, the government is set to introduce an observation system that uses artificial intelligence to analyze images taken by satellites and drones starting in fiscal 2024.
The aim is to have prefectural governments that manage the coastline use this system to direct their disaster prevention activities.
AI will automatically pick out the coastline from images, including satellite images owned by private companies and aerial photos taken by drones. The photos are then shown on a monitor with the AI representing the coastline by drawing lines. By sorting the photos chronologically, changes in the coastline can be monitored.
If signs of coastal erosion are detected at an early stage, local governments can take disaster prevention and mitigation measures, such as the construction of breakwaters and wave-dissipating concrete blocks.
The official length of Japan’s coastline is about 35,000 kilometers, the sixth longest in the world. The new observation system would make it possible to monitor the coastline without requiring a lot of manpower.
Since sandy beaches play a role in reducing the force of waves, their preservation is an important measure against high tide waters.
The government intends to start operating the system in some areas in fiscal 2024, aiming to put it into practical use nationwide in fiscal 2026.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September