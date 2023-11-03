- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Departs for Southeast Asia to Meet Leaders
14:34 JST, November 3, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday left Haneda Airport aboard a government plane bound for the Philippines for a visit to Southeast Asian countries.
Kishida will hold talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos later on Friday, then he will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim on Sunday, before returning home Sunday evening.
In apparent reference to China’s increasingly hegemonic behavior, Kishida told reporters at the airport, “Through the maintenance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law, we aim for a world in which human dignity is protected, and we are going to affirm these partnerships.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions