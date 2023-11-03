- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to Attend COP28 Climate Conference
12:40 JST, November 3, 2023
The Tokyo metropolitan government announced Thursday that Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike will go on an official trip to the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 to attend the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
According to the announcement, Koike will talk about Tokyo’s environmental policies at the global climate conference and exchange opinions with representatives from participating countries. Koike attended last year’s COP27 conference held in Egypt, where she discussed Tokyo’s utilization of hydrogen and other projects.
