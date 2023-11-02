- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan to Create Manga-support Fund
12:33 JST, November 2, 2023
The government plans to financially support the nation’s manga culture.
Speaking Wednesday at a meeting of a bipartisan manga caucus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he intended to include the expenses in an economic stimulus package to be approved by the Cabinet on Thursday.
The caucus — chaired by House of Representatives member Keiji Furuya of the Liberal Democratic Party — submitted a written request on the day, asking for the establishment of a national facility for the preservation and utilization of manga.
“We need a cultural facility and a training program for creators,” Kishida said. “We intend to create a system that will endure through the years.”
