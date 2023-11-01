Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Considering Attending COP28 in UAE

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enters the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in late November, according to government sources.

As this year’s chair of the Group of Seven, Kishida intends to show the group’s commitment to realizing a decarbonized society, the sources said.