Govt to Skip Request for Power Saving

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government “will not ask for power saving” this winter, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday.

Power supply capacity is expected to surpass demand by over 5% this winter, Nishimura said at a press conference, citing the reason for not planning to request power saving.

According to power supply and demand forecasts for the four months from December, the power reserve rate will be lowest in January, at 5.2% in the service areas of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The minimum level considered necessary for stable power supply is 3%.